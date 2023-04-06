Clarius Group LLC Boosts Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 33,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,350,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $476.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.08.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ROP stock opened at $437.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $429.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $419.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $488.23.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.683 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,721 shares of company stock worth $2,529,168 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

