Clarius Group LLC Grows Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 48.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $55.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.26%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Stories

