Clarius Group LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after buying an additional 26,852 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $409.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.45. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $452.62. The company has a market capitalization of $308.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.