Clarius Group LLC Has $354,000 Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SU. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Suncor Energy by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SU. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.89.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day moving average of $32.43. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $42.72. The stock has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.391 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

Suncor Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.