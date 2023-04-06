Clarius Group LLC Has $384,000 Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,716 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $642,000. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 22,544 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,168 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 865 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,289 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $60.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $89.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.55.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.24%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

