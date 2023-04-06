Clarius Group LLC Has $435,000 Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,939 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 198.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,456,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $300,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290,657 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,588,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251,190 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,257.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $103,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,000 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 21,200.0% during the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 2,130,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of General Motors by 13.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,240,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $489,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.69.

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM opened at $35.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.26. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.87%.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

