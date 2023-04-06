Clarius Group LLC Has $460,000 Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,058 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 860.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 346.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $4,822,940.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,117,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $25,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,718.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $4,822,940.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,117,708.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,130 shares of company stock worth $22,363,029 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays increased their price target on DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.06.

DXCM stock opened at $112.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.01. The stock has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 138.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $130.18.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

