Clarius Group LLC Has $561,000 Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,518,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.70 per share, for a total transaction of $86,070,656.70. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 208,040,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,795,890,963.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have bought 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.61.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $64.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.57 and a 200-day moving average of $64.86.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Articles

