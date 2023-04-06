Clarius Group LLC Increases Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Trading Down 0.7 %

Cintas stock opened at $451.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $441.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.62. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $470.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.73.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.