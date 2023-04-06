Clarius Group LLC Invests $394,000 in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ABB by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of ABB by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ABB by 1.1% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ABB by 23.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of ABB by 10.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $33.11 on Thursday. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $35.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.01. The firm has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.10.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. ABB had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.54.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

