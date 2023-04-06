Clarius Group LLC Lowers Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $1,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $228.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $429.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $234.30.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

