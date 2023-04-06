Clarius Group LLC Raises Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MRO opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

About Marathon Oil



Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

