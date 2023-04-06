Clarius Group LLC Reduces Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

3M stock opened at $102.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 52-week low of $100.16 and a 52-week high of $154.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.02.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.85.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading

