Clarius Group LLC Sells 154 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth $201,860,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

ESGU stock opened at $89.77 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $100.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

