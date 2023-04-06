Clarius Group LLC Sells 420 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXON. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,856,000 after purchasing an additional 261,508 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 586.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,757,000 after purchasing an additional 126,144 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 309.2% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 166,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,519,000 after purchasing an additional 125,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 65.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 244,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,282,000 after acquiring an additional 96,712 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 71,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.77, for a total value of $13,282,369.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,254,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,861,935.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 71,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.77, for a total transaction of $13,282,369.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,254,734 shares in the company, valued at $418,861,935.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $240,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,279,570 shares in the company, valued at $421,857,224.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 429,024 shares of company stock valued at $83,975,621 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXON opened at $217.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $229.00. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.79 and its 200 day moving average is $177.89.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

