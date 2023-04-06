Clarius Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,349,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,721,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,930 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 2.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,260,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,102,609,000 after purchasing an additional 733,921 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Enbridge by 7.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,559,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $861,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Enbridge by 3.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,227,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $757,122,000 after purchasing an additional 693,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Enbridge by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,923,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $661,242,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285,302 shares during the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ENB opened at $39.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.64 and a 200 day moving average of $39.18. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

