Clifford Walker Sells 1,545 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) VP Clifford Walker sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total transaction of $126,442.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 142,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,629,218.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Clifford Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 14th, Clifford Walker sold 1,339 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $112,623.29.

On Tuesday, February 7th, Clifford Walker sold 897 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $74,451.00.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of POWI stock opened at $78.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.49. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $59.16 and a one year high of $91.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.55 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,122,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,202,000 after acquiring an additional 583,352 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,402,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,559,000 after acquiring an additional 564,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,024,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,476,000 after acquiring an additional 535,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,717,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $194,876,000 after acquiring an additional 514,149 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth $35,392,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.14.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

Featured Articles

