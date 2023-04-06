Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $56.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CMC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.57.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of CMC stock opened at $46.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $58.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Metals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 12.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth $2,188,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 9.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.