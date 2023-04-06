Comparing Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) & KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR)

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Spirit Airlines and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A KLM Royal Dutch Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Airlines -10.93% -10.51% -2.15% KLM Royal Dutch Airlines N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Spirit Airlines and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.7% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spirit Airlines and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Airlines $5.07 billion 0.37 -$554.15 million ($5.09) -3.40 KLM Royal Dutch Airlines $7.18 billion 0.01 -$1.49 billion N/A N/A

Spirit Airlines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

Summary

Spirit Airlines beats KLM Royal Dutch Airlines on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spirit Airlines

(Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc. engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

About KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Luchtvaart Maatschappij NV engages in the provision of scheduled passenger air transportation services. It operates through the following business segments: Network, Maintenance, Leisure, and Other. The Network segment includes air transport of passengers and cargo activities. The Maintenance segment offers maintenance services including engine, component, and airfare maintenance. The Leisure segment provides charter flights and scheduled flights. The Other segment caters and handles services to third-party airlines and clients around the world. The company was founded on October 7, 1919 and is headquartered in Amstelveen, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.