Comparing Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) & National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY)

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) and National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Westamerica Bancorporation has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Australia Bank has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Westamerica Bancorporation and National Australia Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westamerica Bancorporation 0 0 1 0 3.00 National Australia Bank 1 0 2 0 2.33

Profitability

Westamerica Bancorporation presently has a consensus target price of $69.00, suggesting a potential upside of 67.52%. Given Westamerica Bancorporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Westamerica Bancorporation is more favorable than National Australia Bank.

This table compares Westamerica Bancorporation and National Australia Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westamerica Bancorporation 45.73% 19.84% 1.70% National Australia Bank N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Westamerica Bancorporation and National Australia Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westamerica Bancorporation $266.88 million 4.15 $122.03 million $4.53 9.09 National Australia Bank $15.77 billion 3.74 $4.79 billion N/A N/A

National Australia Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Westamerica Bancorporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.7% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Westamerica Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. National Australia Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Westamerica Bancorporation pays out 37.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Westamerica Bancorporation beats National Australia Bank on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services. It operates through the following segments: Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, New Zealand Banking, Corporate Functions and Others, and MLC Wealth. The company was founded on October 4, 1858 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

