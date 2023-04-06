Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Receives $15.28 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Brian Christopher Claunch acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 36,764 shares in the company, valued at $370,581.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Comstock Resources news, CFO Roland O. Burns purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 950,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,504,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Christopher Claunch bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 36,764 shares in the company, valued at $370,581.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources Trading Down 0.8 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 352,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 65,074 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,559,000. Clarus Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.5% in the third quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 123,113 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 20,082 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 62.4% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 136,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 52,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $10.77 on Friday. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average is $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $922.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.47%.

About Comstock Resources

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Recommended Stories

