Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Conagra Brands updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.70-$2.75 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.70-2.75 EPS.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG opened at $38.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.56. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.36.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

