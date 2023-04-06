Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CONN. TheStreet lowered shares of Conn’s from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Conn’s from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Conn’s Price Performance

Shares of CONN stock opened at $5.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $127.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.55. Conn’s has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Institutional Trading of Conn’s

Conn’s ( NASDAQ:CONN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $334.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.22 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. The company’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Conn’s will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CONN. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Conn’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Conn’s by 42.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Conn’s by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Conn’s in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Conn’s in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

About Conn’s

(Get Rating)

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

Featured Articles

