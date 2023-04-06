Contrasting Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) & GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS)

Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Rating) and GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Covalon Technologies and GeneDx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Covalon Technologies
|$13.91 million
|2.70
|-$7.57 million
|($0.25)
|-6.00
|GeneDx
|$234.69 million
|1.03
|-$548.98 million
|($0.93)
|-0.33
Covalon Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GeneDx. Covalon Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GeneDx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Volatility & Risk
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Covalon Technologies and GeneDx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Covalon Technologies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|GeneDx
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Institutional & Insider Ownership
56.0% of GeneDx shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Covalon Technologies and GeneDx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Covalon Technologies
|-44.56%
|-31.23%
|-26.04%
|GeneDx
|-233.91%
|-117.63%
|-75.64%
Summary
Covalon Technologies beats GeneDx on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Covalon Technologies
Covalon Technologies Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of patent-protected medical products. It focuses on the wound care, infection management, and surgical procedures. The firm sells its products under the brand name Covalon. Its products categories include advanced wound care, vascular access, perioperative care, and urology. The company was founded on April 28, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.
About GeneDx
Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.
