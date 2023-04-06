Contrasting Golden Matrix Group (GMGI) and The Competition

Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Rating) is one of 426 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Golden Matrix Group to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Golden Matrix Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Matrix Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Golden Matrix Group Competitors 1910 12709 26393 607 2.62

Golden Matrix Group currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.61%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 16.60%. Given Golden Matrix Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Golden Matrix Group is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Matrix Group $36.03 million -$250,000.00 -121.44 Golden Matrix Group Competitors $1.89 billion $228.09 million 7.69

This table compares Golden Matrix Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Golden Matrix Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Golden Matrix Group. Golden Matrix Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Matrix Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Matrix Group -2.75% -3.51% -3.12% Golden Matrix Group Competitors -55.54% -90.33% -10.21%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.9% of Golden Matrix Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 55.5% of Golden Matrix Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Golden Matrix Group beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Golden Matrix Group

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. engages in the provision of turnkey and white label gaming platforms, Esports technology, and gaming content. The firm develops and owns online gaming IP and builds configurable and scalable white-label B2B gaming platforms. It operates through the B2B and B2C segments. The B2B segment is involved in the charges of usage of the company’s software and royalties charged on the use of third-party gaming content. The B2C segment focuses on the charges to enter prize competitions in the UK. The company was founded by Weiting Feng on June 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

