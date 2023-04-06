Contrasting Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) and AerCap (NYSE:AER)

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Rating) and AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Upbound Group and AerCap, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upbound Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 AerCap 0 0 6 0 3.00

AerCap has a consensus target price of $71.86, suggesting a potential upside of 32.99%. Given AerCap’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AerCap is more favorable than Upbound Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

86.1% of Upbound Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.2% of AerCap shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Upbound Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of AerCap shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Upbound Group has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AerCap has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Upbound Group and AerCap’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upbound Group $4.25 billion 0.31 $12.36 million $0.20 116.30 AerCap $7.01 billion 1.90 -$726.04 million ($3.09) -17.49

Upbound Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AerCap. AerCap is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Upbound Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Upbound Group and AerCap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upbound Group 0.29% 40.50% 7.88% AerCap -10.35% 14.18% 3.13%

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc. engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico. The Preferred Lease segment offers an on-site rent-to-own option at a third-party retailer’s location. The Mexico segment consists of its company-owned rent-to-own stores in Mexico. The Franchising segment sells rental merchandise to its franchisees. The company was founded by Mark E. Speese on September 16, 1986 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

