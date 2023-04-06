Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Core & Main from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Core & Main from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Core & Main from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.72. Core & Main has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $26.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 66,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $1,604,314.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,929.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 24,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $571,230.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,789.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 66,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $1,604,314.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,866 shares in the company, valued at $116,929.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,171 shares of company stock worth $3,072,903 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Core & Main by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Core & Main in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

