Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Receives C$2.96 Average PT from Brokerages

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.96.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CJR.B. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.30 to C$2.10 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment Price Performance

CJR.B stock opened at C$1.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.07, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of C$1.59 and a 52-week high of C$4.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$335.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.79.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.