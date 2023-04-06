Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche Sells 24,209 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $1,481,106.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,560,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,818,236.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $55.01 on Thursday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $68.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Procore Technologies by 20.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,498 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Procore Technologies by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,137,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Procore Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,987,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,961,000 after purchasing an additional 82,918 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Procore Technologies by 61.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,378,000 after purchasing an additional 980,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Procore Technologies

PCOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.62.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

