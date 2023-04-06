Craig Hallum Lowers Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Price Target to $8.00

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 373.37% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on CSSE. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $37.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.14.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Trading Up 3.7 %
CSSE stock opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.34. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.58.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 10.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.
About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.