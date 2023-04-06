Craig Hallum Lowers Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Price Target to $8.00

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 373.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CSSE. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $37.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.14.

CSSE stock opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.34. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.58.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,490,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $12,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 864,933 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,324,665. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO William J. Rouhana, Jr. acquired 1,860,015 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $4,278,034.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,153,123 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,952,182.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 58.56% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 10.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

