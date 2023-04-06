CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

CRH has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Partners raised CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on CRH in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CRH from €50.00 ($54.35) to €48.00 ($52.17) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $47.10 on Friday. CRH has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.49 and a 200-day moving average of $41.86.

CRH Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CRH by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CRH by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in CRH by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in CRH by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.