Critical Analysis: SES AI (SES) versus The Competition

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) is one of 61 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare SES AI to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SES AI and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SES AI N/A -11.86% -10.41% SES AI Competitors -56.46% -12.40% -9.77%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.4% of SES AI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

SES AI has a beta of 2.34, meaning that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SES AI’s rivals have a beta of 0.54, meaning that their average share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SES AI and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SES AI 0 3 0 0 2.00 SES AI Competitors 77 463 1003 51 2.64

SES AI currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.38%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 42.77%. Given SES AI’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe SES AI is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SES AI and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SES AI N/A -$50.99 million -13.30 SES AI Competitors $688.30 million $9.21 million 4.13

SES AI’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SES AI. SES AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SES AI rivals beat SES AI on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

SES AI Company Profile

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

