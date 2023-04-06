Critical Analysis: Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) & Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Rating) and Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and Greenlight Capital Re’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyward Specialty Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A Greenlight Capital Re 4.81% 5.27% 1.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and Greenlight Capital Re, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 0 0 4 1 3.20 Greenlight Capital Re 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group currently has a consensus target price of $24.20, suggesting a potential upside of 18.05%. Given Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Skyward Specialty Insurance Group is more favorable than Greenlight Capital Re.

44.5% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are held by institutional investors. 25.3% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and Greenlight Capital Re’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyward Specialty Insurance Group $642.42 million 1.20 N/A N/A N/A Greenlight Capital Re $526.68 million 0.62 $25.34 million $0.55 16.95

Greenlight Capital Re has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. is an insurance holding company, engages in underwriting commercial property and casualty insurance coverages principally in the United States. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

