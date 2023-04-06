Critical Contrast: The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) & NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT)

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) and NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

The PNC Financial Services Group has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NewtekOne has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for The PNC Financial Services Group and NewtekOne, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The PNC Financial Services Group 3 5 8 0 2.31 NewtekOne 0 3 0 0 2.00

Dividends

The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus price target of $177.59, indicating a potential upside of 46.25%. NewtekOne has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.66%. Given The PNC Financial Services Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The PNC Financial Services Group is more favorable than NewtekOne.

The PNC Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. NewtekOne pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 22.5%. The PNC Financial Services Group pays out 43.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NewtekOne pays out 209.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. The PNC Financial Services Group has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The PNC Financial Services Group and NewtekOne’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The PNC Financial Services Group $23.54 billion 2.06 $6.04 billion $13.87 8.75 NewtekOne $86.24 million 3.55 $32.31 million $1.34 9.28

The PNC Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than NewtekOne. The PNC Financial Services Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NewtekOne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares The PNC Financial Services Group and NewtekOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The PNC Financial Services Group 25.73% 12.88% 1.11% NewtekOne 37.47% 13.29% 5.13%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.1% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of NewtekOne shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of NewtekOne shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The PNC Financial Services Group beats NewtekOne on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers. The Corporate and Institutional segment covers the lending, treasury management, and capital markets-related products and services to mid-sized and large corporations, government, and not-for-profit entities. The Asset Management Group segment includes personal wealth management for high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients and institutional asset management. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

About NewtekOne

NewtekOne, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

