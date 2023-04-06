Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCI. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.6% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.1% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in Crown Castle by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle stock opened at $133.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.71 and a 52 week high of $199.97.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.07.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

