Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 588.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 64.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 125.0% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.75.
NYSE CMI opened at $220.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $261.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.52. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 41.56%.
Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.
