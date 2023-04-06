Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,155,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,373,000 after acquiring an additional 709,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,973,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,812,000 after buying an additional 448,790 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 14.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,123,000 after buying an additional 953,110 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,508,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,288,000 after buying an additional 323,794 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 27.3% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,187,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,437,000 after buying an additional 1,111,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $77.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.56. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The company has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.76%.

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

