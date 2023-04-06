Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 84,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 5.2% during the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 14.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 95,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MYD opened at $10.86 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average of $10.44.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0365 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

