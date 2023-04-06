Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Raymond James by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,195,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Raymond James Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.86.

RJF stock opened at $89.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.42. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $126.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

