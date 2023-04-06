Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 227,971 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 227,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADM. UBS Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $79.41 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $70.02 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.77. The firm has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.35%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

