Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Invests $361,000 in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 17,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.14.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $93.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $96.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.51.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.20% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.