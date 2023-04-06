Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Invests $602,000 in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 89.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CASY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.44.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $214.73 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.40 and a 52 week high of $249.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.82.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

