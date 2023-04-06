Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Invests $616,000 in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Signify Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,298,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Signify Health by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 226,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after buying an additional 138,058 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Signify Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,915,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in Signify Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $598,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in Signify Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,405,000. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Signify Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

SGFY opened at $30.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Signify Health, Inc. has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $30.50.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

