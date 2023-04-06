Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $347,000 Investment in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2023

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CPGet Rating) (TSE:CP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 18,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

NYSE CP opened at $75.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $82.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.01 and a 200 day moving average of $75.84.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CPGet Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 39.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.1424 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.