Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $441,000 Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,790 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,378 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,768 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $3,255,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $203.04 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $196.33 and a 12-month high of $276.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Articles

