Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $523,000 Investment in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 36,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 76,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 22,262 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000.

Shares of HYD opened at $51.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.07.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

