Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $543,000 Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 78 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total value of $81,931.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,605,397.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $795,359.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,413. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total value of $81,931.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $15,605,397.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,986 shares of company stock valued at $23,933,592. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

REGN opened at $825.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $90.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $837.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $769.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $743.58.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $23.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Securities raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $834.00 to $976.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $840.57.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

