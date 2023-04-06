Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $631,000 Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUM. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 46,704.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 1,257.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Humana Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.12.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $516.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $410.87 and a 12-month high of $571.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $496.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $508.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

Humana Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

