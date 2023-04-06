Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 46,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphatec by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,974,658 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,999,000 after buying an additional 49,694 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphatec by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 93,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 13,744 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 76,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,633,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,680,000 after acquiring an additional 442,021 shares during the period. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,189,000. 48.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of ATEC opened at $15.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.92. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $16.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Transactions at Alphatec

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 575.45% and a negative net margin of 43.36%. The company had revenue of $105.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16,013.00, for a total value of $960,780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,748,117 shares in the company, valued at $92,044,597,521. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 65,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $922,652.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,472,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,678,968.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16,013.00, for a total value of $960,780,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,748,117 shares in the company, valued at $92,044,597,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 671,644 shares of company stock valued at $969,632,615. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATEC shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Alphatec from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphatec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

