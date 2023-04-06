Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 66,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,475,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

In related news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL opened at $239.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.26, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.39. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $285.79.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.23%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

